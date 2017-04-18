Suspicious car puts Fort Wayne man in jail
Deputies were called to County Roads 300 West and 500 South at 2:40 a.m. Sunday on a report of a suspicious vehicle, the county sheriff's department said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women who like men who crossdress (Sep '13)
|Sat
|Diaperedsissy16
|19
|Can anyone tell me about Cottage Ln?
|Apr 18
|HatterLove
|1
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|Apr 8
|Simran
|3
|Goshen Ladies... pay to play
|Apr 4
|Guest
|2
|Fight AADP's Petition to Abolish or Revise Indi... (May '08)
|Mar 27
|Marii123432
|90
|Do Seat belts really safe lives (Jan '07)
|Mar '17
|GenerationX
|29
|Wonder bar
|Mar '17
|Jake
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC