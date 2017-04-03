Richard Dale Baber
Richard Dale Baber, 95, Peru, passed away at 2:32 a.m. on Sunday, April 2, 2017, at Blair Ridge Health Campus, Peru. Born June 15, 1921, in Rochester, he was the first child of Roscoe C. and Golda F. Heckathorn Baber.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rochester Sentinel.
