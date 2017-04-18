Ric Flair Describes Details of Altercation Caught on Video in Fort Wayne Bar
Two weeks after reportedly getting thrown out of a bar in Fort Wayne, Indiana, WWE legend Ric Flair discussed the incident on The Dan Le Batard Show . As seen in the following video courtesy of Pro Wrestling Sheet, Flair told the bartender to "lose some weight" before leaving : I walked in, said to the guy, "Will you please put on the golf tournament?" It's only the Masters, right? He said, "What do you think this is, a sports bar?" "I didn't say it was a sports bar, I asked you to put on The Masters."
Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can anyone tell me about Cottage Ln?
|Apr 18
|HatterLove
|1
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|Apr 8
|Simran
|3
|Goshen Ladies... pay to play
|Apr 4
|Guest
|2
|Fight AADP's Petition to Abolish or Revise Indi... (May '08)
|Mar 27
|Marii123432
|90
|Do Seat belts really safe lives (Jan '07)
|Mar '17
|GenerationX
|29
|Wonder bar
|Mar '17
|Jake
|1
|Donald Trump Liar (May '16)
|Mar '17
|ardith
|8
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC