Ric Flair Describes Details of Altercation Caught on Video in Fort Wayne Bar

Two weeks after reportedly getting thrown out of a bar in Fort Wayne, Indiana, WWE legend Ric Flair discussed the incident on The Dan Le Batard Show . As seen in the following video courtesy of Pro Wrestling Sheet, Flair told the bartender to "lose some weight" before leaving : I walked in, said to the guy, "Will you please put on the golf tournament?" It's only the Masters, right? He said, "What do you think this is, a sports bar?" "I didn't say it was a sports bar, I asked you to put on The Masters."

