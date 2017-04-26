Rep. Banks greets Honor Flight vets in DC
WASHINGTON The veterans on Wednesday's Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. were greeted by another member of the military - Congressman Jim Banks. Banks greeted the veterans from Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana's 23rd trip to the nation's capital at the World War II Monument in Washington, D.C. Banks served in the U.S. Navy Supply Corps in the Afghanistan War.
