Red Cross rep demonstrates the Heimlich maneuver
A dramatic video making the rounds on social media shows a Wisconsin high school student using the Heimlich maneuver to rescue a choking friend in the school cafeteria. To help WANE-TV viewers understand how to perform the life-saving maneuver, Erin McDonald from the American Red Cross in Fort Wayne stopped by the NewsChannel 15 studio to show us what to do.
