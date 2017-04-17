Northeast intersection closed for 6 months
Maysville and Trier roads will be closed to through traffic at the intersection with Landin Road from Wednesday through Oct. 1, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|Apr 8
|Simran
|3
|Goshen Ladies... pay to play
|Apr 4
|Guest
|2
|Fight AADP's Petition to Abolish or Revise Indi... (May '08)
|Mar 27
|Marii123432
|90
|Do Seat belts really safe lives (Jan '07)
|Mar 21
|GenerationX
|29
|Wonder bar
|Mar 20
|Jake
|1
|Donald Trump Liar (May '16)
|Mar 19
|ardith
|8
|Tiffany Clark, Superior Auto
|Mar '17
|Coworker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC