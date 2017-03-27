Needle exchange showing successIn the three months after it opened,...
In the three months after it opened, about 25 percent of the people who have used Allen County's Syringe Services Program have been tested for HIV and Hepatitis C. Since the facility's doors opened at 519 Oxford St., there have been 35 unique visitors to the clinic, many of whom are repeat visitors.
