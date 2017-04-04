Man sentenced for attacking, stabbing...

Man sentenced for attacking, stabbing girlfriend

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

Toriano Kurtz, 36, was sentenced in Allen Superior Court to 40 years in prison for attempted murder for attacking his girlfriend inside an apartment in the 1200 block of Fairfield Avenue on Oct. 28, 2016. Fort Wayne Police were dispatched to the home that night on a report of a domestic battery situation after someone called 911 when they heard a struggle and a woman screaming.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Wayne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fight AADP's Petition to Abolish or Revise Indi... (May '08) Mar 27 Marii123432 90
Do Seat belts really safe lives (Jan '07) Mar 21 GenerationX 29
Wonder bar Mar 20 Jake 1
Donald Trump Liar (May '16) Mar 19 ardith 8
Tiffany Clark, Superior Auto Mar 17 Coworker 2
News Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l... Mar 13 FDG 2
Goshen Ladies... pay to play Mar 8 Need it 1
See all Fort Wayne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Wayne Forum Now

Fort Wayne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Wayne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Fort Wayne, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,257 • Total comments across all topics: 280,057,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC