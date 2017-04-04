Man sentenced for attacking, stabbing girlfriend

Toriano Kurtz, 36, was sentenced in Allen Superior Court to 40 years in prison for attempted murder for attacking his girlfriend inside an apartment in the 1200 block of Fairfield Avenue on Oct. 28, 2016. Fort Wayne Police were dispatched to the home that night on a report of a domestic battery situation after someone called 911 when they heard a struggle and a woman screaming.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.