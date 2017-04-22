Local stores celebrate Record Store Day
The Wooden Nickel and Neat Neat Neat celebrated the ten annual event by hosting patrons with all sorts of festivities. Neat Neat Neat provided bathroom facilities overnight for those who wanted to line up Friday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women who like men who crossdress (Sep '13)
|Sat
|Diaperedsissy16
|19
|Can anyone tell me about Cottage Ln?
|Apr 18
|HatterLove
|1
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|Apr 8
|Simran
|3
|Goshen Ladies... pay to play
|Apr 4
|Guest
|2
|Fight AADP's Petition to Abolish or Revise Indi... (May '08)
|Mar 27
|Marii123432
|90
|Do Seat belts really safe lives (Jan '07)
|Mar '17
|GenerationX
|29
|Wonder bar
|Mar '17
|Jake
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC