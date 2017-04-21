IPFW to become Purdue University Fort...

IPFW to become Purdue University Fort Wayne

The following news release was issued by IPFW Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne released the following statement Friday about the action taken at the Purdue University Board of Trustees meeting regarding the future name of the Fort Wayne campus: "During the Purdue Board of Trustees meeting earlier today, the trustees approved a resolution to designate 'Purdue University Fort Wayne' as the new name for the campus that will arise from the realignment process, pending approval of the realignment by the Higher Learning Commission. The campus will be commonly known as 'Purdue Fort Wayne' on the realignment effective date of July 1, 2018.

