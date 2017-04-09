Indiana lawmakers appear unlikely to increase cigarette tax
A proposed $1 per-pack hike in Indiana's cigarette tax appears likely to fail for a second straight year, dismaying public health advocates who say a tax increase would be among the most effective ways of lowering the state's high smoking rate and improving its dismal heath ranking. Last year, legislation died after former Gov. Mike Pence and the GOP-controlled Senate opposed it.
