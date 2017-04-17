Indiana farmers fight food insecurity

Tribune-Star

Urban and rural farms in Indiana are working to provide more opportunities for residents to get fresh, nutritious and local produce. The Lafayette Journal and Courier reports food sharing initiatives, such as urban farms, are growing in places like Fort Wayne, Indianapolis and Lafayette.

