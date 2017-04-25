Hearing the Call: Team travels to Middle East to fit hearing aids

JORDAN Dozens of volunteers from the United States - and Fort Wayne - have traveled to the Middle East on a mission to help people get their hearing back. A team of 34 audiologists and volunteers from around the country - including staff from HearCare Audiology in Fort Wayne - are in Jordan and the West Bank this week, helping with this year's week-long "Hearing the Call" mission.

