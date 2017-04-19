Hearing the Call: Fort Wayne group pr...

Hearing the Call: Fort Wayne group prepares for trip to Jordan

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

A group of people from Fort Wayne will make a trip to Jordan later this month to help fit individuals with hearing aids. Members of the team will leave Apr. 22 and will travel to Jordan and the West Bank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Wayne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Can anyone tell me about Cottage Ln? Tue HatterLove 1
News An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl... Apr 8 Simran 3
Goshen Ladies... pay to play Apr 4 Guest 2
Fight AADP's Petition to Abolish or Revise Indi... (May '08) Mar 27 Marii123432 90
Do Seat belts really safe lives (Jan '07) Mar 21 GenerationX 29
Wonder bar Mar 20 Jake 1
Donald Trump Liar (May '16) Mar '17 ardith 8
See all Fort Wayne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Wayne Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Allen County was issued at April 20 at 2:05PM EDT

Fort Wayne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Wayne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Fort Wayne, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,350 • Total comments across all topics: 280,432,135

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC