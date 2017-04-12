FWPD: Suspected drunk driver gets stuck on Headwaters Park steps
A suspected drunk driver crashed on the steps to Headwaters Park West early Wednesday morning, according to Fort Wayne police. Police were notified around 3:40 a.m. that a woman who appeared intoxicated arrived at the lobby of the jail and said she crashed her car on the steps at Headwaters Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|Apr 8
|Simran
|3
|Goshen Ladies... pay to play
|Apr 4
|Guest
|2
|Fight AADP's Petition to Abolish or Revise Indi... (May '08)
|Mar 27
|Marii123432
|90
|Do Seat belts really safe lives (Jan '07)
|Mar 21
|GenerationX
|29
|Wonder bar
|Mar 20
|Jake
|1
|Donald Trump Liar (May '16)
|Mar 19
|ardith
|8
|Tiffany Clark, Superior Auto
|Mar 17
|Coworker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC