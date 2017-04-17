FWCS Board unanimously pick Maria Norman to replace GiaQuinta
FORT WAYNE, Ind. The FWCS Board unanimously elected Maria Norman. Vice President Mark GiaQuinta announced in February that he was stepping down from his at-large seat.
