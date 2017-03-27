Ft. Wayne Teen Arrested on Drug Charges

Ft. Wayne Teen Arrested on Drug Charges

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WTCA-AM Plymouth

About 12:15 Officer Trent Stouder stopped a vehicle at Bowen Avenue and High Road. The driver, 19 year old Jared R. Miller was found to be in possession of marijuana, possession of a scheduled 1 controlled substance, possession of scheduled IV substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTCA-AM Plymouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Wayne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fight AADP's Petition to Abolish or Revise Indi... (May '08) Mar 27 Marii123432 90
Do Seat belts really safe lives (Jan '07) Mar 21 GenerationX 29
Wonder bar Mar 20 Jake 1
Donald Trump Liar (May '16) Mar 19 ardith 8
Tiffany Clark, Superior Auto Mar 17 Coworker 2
News Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l... Mar 13 FDG 2
Goshen Ladies... pay to play Mar 8 Need it 1
See all Fort Wayne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Wayne Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Allen County was issued at April 03 at 4:16AM EDT

Fort Wayne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Wayne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fort Wayne, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,946 • Total comments across all topics: 280,021,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC