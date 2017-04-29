Fort Wayne PHIL, fans celebrate Star Wars 40th Anniversary
A packed crowd enjoyed music scored by John Williams, who has composed music for all seven Star Wars films. Those in attendance were encouraged to dress as their favorite characters.
