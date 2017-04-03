Fort Wayne offense pummels Cleary for...

Fort Wayne offense pummels Cleary for 12-1 win

Read more: Indiana's NewsCenter

Leadoff man Jackson Boyce went 4-6 with three doubles and four RBI, part of a huge offensive day for Fort Wayne baseball in a 12-1 win over visiting Cleary. Brock Logan got the offense started with a solo home run in the first inning, and was one of five 'Dons with multiple hits, along with Boyce, Jacob Dickson, Garrett Mohler, and Mike Snyder.

Fort Wayne, IN

