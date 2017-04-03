Fort Wayne offense pummels Cleary for 12-1 win
Leadoff man Jackson Boyce went 4-6 with three doubles and four RBI, part of a huge offensive day for Fort Wayne baseball in a 12-1 win over visiting Cleary. Brock Logan got the offense started with a solo home run in the first inning, and was one of five 'Dons with multiple hits, along with Boyce, Jacob Dickson, Garrett Mohler, and Mike Snyder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indiana's NewsCenter.
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goshen Ladies... pay to play
|11 hr
|Guest
|2
|Fight AADP's Petition to Abolish or Revise Indi... (May '08)
|Mar 27
|Marii123432
|90
|Do Seat belts really safe lives (Jan '07)
|Mar 21
|GenerationX
|29
|Wonder bar
|Mar 20
|Jake
|1
|Donald Trump Liar (May '16)
|Mar 19
|ardith
|8
|Tiffany Clark, Superior Auto
|Mar 17
|Coworker
|2
|Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l...
|Mar 13
|FDG
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC