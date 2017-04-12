Fort Wayne family wins contest bringing national home improvement show to town
Today's Homeowner airs in almost every TV market in the country. But Wednesday, they filmed in Fort Wayne.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|Apr 8
|Simran
|3
|Goshen Ladies... pay to play
|Apr 4
|Guest
|2
|Fight AADP's Petition to Abolish or Revise Indi... (May '08)
|Mar 27
|Marii123432
|90
|Do Seat belts really safe lives (Jan '07)
|Mar 21
|GenerationX
|29
|Wonder bar
|Mar 20
|Jake
|1
|Donald Trump Liar (May '16)
|Mar 19
|ardith
|8
|Tiffany Clark, Superior Auto
|Mar 17
|Coworker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC