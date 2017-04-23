Fort Wayne City Council approves tunnel project contract
A $187.7 million construction contract has been approved to build the Three Rivers Overflow Reduction and Protection Tunnel in northeastern Indiana. The project is part of a long-term plan to reduce the average number of combined sewer overflows in Fort Wayne from 76 to four.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women who like men who crossdress (Sep '13)
|Sat
|Diaperedsissy16
|19
|Can anyone tell me about Cottage Ln?
|Apr 18
|HatterLove
|1
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|Apr 8
|Simran
|3
|Goshen Ladies... pay to play
|Apr 4
|Guest
|2
|Fight AADP's Petition to Abolish or Revise Indi... (May '08)
|Mar 27
|Marii123432
|90
|Do Seat belts really safe lives (Jan '07)
|Mar '17
|GenerationX
|29
|Wonder bar
|Mar '17
|Jake
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC