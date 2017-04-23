Fort Wayne City Council approves tunn...

Fort Wayne City Council approves tunnel project contract

1 hr ago Read more: The Tribune

A $187.7 million construction contract has been approved to build the Three Rivers Overflow Reduction and Protection Tunnel in northeastern Indiana. The project is part of a long-term plan to reduce the average number of combined sewer overflows in Fort Wayne from 76 to four.

Fort Wayne, IN

