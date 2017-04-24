Former MSU player Auston Robertson ar...

Former MSU player Auston Robertson arraigned on sexual assault charge, bond set at $250,000

Former Michigan State football player Auston Robertson is housed in Ingham County Jail on a $250,0000 bond after being arraigned on Tuesday afternoon for a charge of third degree criminal sexual conduct. The charge, issued on Friday morning, stems from an alleged April 9 incident during which police say Robertson followed a woman into her apartment in Meridian Township and sexually assaulted her.

