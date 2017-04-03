Florida taps Fort Wayne native to turn around women's basketball program
Newbauer's Belmont teams went a combined 51-15 the past two seasons and made the NCAA Tournament in both years, with one of Newbauer's prized recruits being former Canterbury star Darby Maggard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indiana's NewsCenter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fight AADP's Petition to Abolish or Revise Indi... (May '08)
|Mar 27
|Marii123432
|90
|Do Seat belts really safe lives (Jan '07)
|Mar 21
|GenerationX
|29
|Wonder bar
|Mar 20
|Jake
|1
|Donald Trump Liar (May '16)
|Mar 19
|ardith
|8
|Tiffany Clark, Superior Auto
|Mar 17
|Coworker
|2
|Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l...
|Mar 13
|FDG
|2
|Goshen Ladies... pay to play
|Mar 8
|Need it
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC