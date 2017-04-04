Family of man killed in hit and run make an emotional plea for answers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. The family of a man hit and killed while trying to cross Coliseum Boulevard over the weekend is making an emotional plea to help find the person responsible for his death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goshen Ladies... pay to play
|6 hr
|Guest
|2
|Fight AADP's Petition to Abolish or Revise Indi... (May '08)
|Mar 27
|Marii123432
|90
|Do Seat belts really safe lives (Jan '07)
|Mar 21
|GenerationX
|29
|Wonder bar
|Mar 20
|Jake
|1
|Donald Trump Liar (May '16)
|Mar 19
|ardith
|8
|Tiffany Clark, Superior Auto
|Mar 17
|Coworker
|2
|Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l...
|Mar 13
|FDG
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC