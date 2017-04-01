Donald Trump on China, from Tiananmen Square to trade - rape'
When he wasn't slamming Mexican "rapists" or "Crooked" Hillary Clinton , some of Donald Trump 's toughest talk as a 2016 presidential candidate was aimed at China. But with his underlying criticism of China's trade policies, Trump is predicting a "very difficult" summit next week when he hosts Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago .
