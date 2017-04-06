Boys, 4 and 5, OD on drugs from teen'...

Boys, 4 and 5, OD on drugs from teen's pocket

17 hrs ago Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne Police were first called around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 5800 block of Bunt Drive to help medics with what appeared to be a drug overdose involving a 5-year-old boy. According to a police report, the boy was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

