Board to study proposals for Indiana Techa s makeover of Memorial Park

Board to study proposals for Indiana Tech's makeover of Memorial Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. The city of Fort Wayne's board of Park Commissioners will hold a public meeting to review proposals for Indiana Tech's plan to create a softball stadium and other athletic facilities inside nearby and city of Fort Wayne-owned Memorial Park.

