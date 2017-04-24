BBB's Torch Awards for Ethics
The Journal Gazette Jeanne Mirro accepts the Individual of Integrity award on behalf of her husband Michael J. Mirro, MD during the BBB's Torch Awards for Ethics at the Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Andrew james gonzalez
|Wed
|Concerned
|1
|Women who like men who crossdress (Sep '13)
|Apr 22
|Diaperedsissy16
|19
|Can anyone tell me about Cottage Ln?
|Apr 18
|HatterLove
|1
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|Apr 8
|Simran
|3
|Goshen Ladies... pay to play
|Apr 4
|Guest
|2
|Fight AADP's Petition to Abolish or Revise Indi... (May '08)
|Mar '17
|Marii123432
|90
|Do Seat belts really safe lives (Jan '07)
|Mar '17
|GenerationX
|29
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC