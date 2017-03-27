Battle brews over bases
File As some lawmakers consider saving money by consolidating or closing military bases, such as the Air National Guard's 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne, Rep. Jim Banks says that action would be "premature and damaging."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fight AADP's Petition to Abolish or Revise Indi... (May '08)
|Mar 27
|Marii123432
|90
|Do Seat belts really safe lives (Jan '07)
|Mar 21
|GenerationX
|29
|Wonder bar
|Mar 20
|Jake
|1
|Donald Trump Liar (May '16)
|Mar 19
|ardith
|8
|Tiffany Clark, Superior Auto
|Mar 17
|Coworker
|2
|Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l...
|Mar 13
|FDG
|2
|Goshen Ladies... pay to play
|Mar 8
|Need it
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC