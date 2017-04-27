Attempted armed robbery, possible shooting happen just minutes apart
Fort Wayne police are conducting two investigations after an attempted armed robbery at a gas station and a reported shooting. Police were called at 11:34 p.m. Wednesday for an armed robbery at the Sunoco gas station, 3003 Oxford Street, with possible shots fired.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Andrew james gonzalez
|Wed
|Concerned
|1
|Women who like men who crossdress (Sep '13)
|Apr 22
|Diaperedsissy16
|19
|Can anyone tell me about Cottage Ln?
|Apr 18
|HatterLove
|1
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|Apr 8
|Simran
|3
|Goshen Ladies... pay to play
|Apr 4
|Guest
|2
|Fight AADP's Petition to Abolish or Revise Indi... (May '08)
|Mar 27
|Marii123432
|90
|Do Seat belts really safe lives (Jan '07)
|Mar '17
|GenerationX
|29
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC