Archie Miller 1-on-1 Tuesday on WANE-TV

TV sports director Glenn Marini was the only Fort Wayne sportscaster to sit down for a one-on-one interview with new Indiana University basketball coach Archie Miller in Bloomington. That interview will air on WANE-TV in two parts, with the first part airing Tuesday during the 6 p.m. newscast and the second part during the 11 p.m. news that evening.

