3 arrested in 2 drug raids

20 hrs ago Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

Just after 10 a.m. Friday, Fort Wayne Police vice detectives and the police department's Emergency Services Team served two separate search warrants as part of the same investigation at a home at 2737 W. Washington Center Road Lot No. 49 and another home at 2515 Princeton Ave. At the West Washington Center Road home, police arrested 59-year-old Simone Bryant on felony charges of Dealing Cocaine or Narcotic Drug and Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

