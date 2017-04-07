3 area projects receive Regional Cities funds
The Michiana Event Center in Shipshewana, the Posterity Scholar House in Fort Wayne and the UB Block in Huntington each will receive funds, the state announced Friday. The projects will provide event space, housing and transportation options for the area.
