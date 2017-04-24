2,500 imbibe in first Michiana Wine Fest
"Very refreshing," said Wasylk who lives in Hoagland and was one of more than 2,500 people to attend the first-ever Michiana Wine Festival on Saturday at Headwaters Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Horny
|3 hr
|Riptide
|3
|Looking for Andrew james gonzalez
|Apr 26
|Concerned
|1
|Women who like men who crossdress (Sep '13)
|Apr 22
|Diaperedsissy16
|19
|Can anyone tell me about Cottage Ln?
|Apr 18
|HatterLove
|1
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|Apr 8
|Simran
|3
|Goshen Ladies... pay to play
|Apr 4
|Guest
|2
|Fight AADP's Petition to Abolish or Revise Indi... (May '08)
|Mar '17
|Marii123432
|90
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC