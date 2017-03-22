What is, why do websites lack locations?
Doesn't it drive you crazy when you get an opportunity for a great shot at some publicity for your business or event, and it just goes all wrong? One of the clues said there were lots of pie at this festival in Huntertown, Indiana, which could be called the John Chapman Festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do Seat belts really safe lives (Jan '07)
|Tue
|GenerationX
|29
|Wonder bar
|Mon
|Jake
|1
|Donald Trump Liar (May '16)
|Mar 19
|ardith
|8
|Tiffany Clark, Superior Auto
|Mar 17
|Coworker
|2
|Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l...
|Mar 13
|FDG
|2
|Goshen Ladies... pay to play
|Mar 8
|Need it
|1
|pony town in huntertown (Aug '08)
|Mar 1
|Kelly
|10
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC