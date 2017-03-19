Weight loss program begins tenth season
Current and past contestants gather at Spiece Fitness for season 10 of Fort Wayne's Smallest Winner on Sunday, March 19. The program offers contestants the opportunity for a lifestyle change with professional training and expert nutritional assistance from Lutheran Health Network. This year's slogan is" Renew Redo Restart."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump Liar (May '16)
|6 hr
|ardith
|8
|Tiffany Clark, Superior Auto
|Mar 17
|Coworker
|2
|Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l...
|Mar 13
|FDG
|2
|Goshen Ladies... pay to play
|Mar 8
|Need it
|1
|pony town in huntertown (Aug '08)
|Mar 1
|Kelly
|10
|Teen Accused Of Nude Drive-Thru Ordering (Dec '06)
|Feb 27
|Al Bion
|73
|Missing purse
|Feb 27
|Thanx
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC