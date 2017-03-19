Weight loss program begins tenth season

Weight loss program begins tenth season

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

Current and past contestants gather at Spiece Fitness for season 10 of Fort Wayne's Smallest Winner on Sunday, March 19. The program offers contestants the opportunity for a lifestyle change with professional training and expert nutritional assistance from Lutheran Health Network. This year's slogan is" Renew Redo Restart."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Wayne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Trump Liar (May '16) 6 hr ardith 8
Tiffany Clark, Superior Auto Mar 17 Coworker 2
News Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l... Mar 13 FDG 2
Goshen Ladies... pay to play Mar 8 Need it 1
pony town in huntertown (Aug '08) Mar 1 Kelly 10
News Teen Accused Of Nude Drive-Thru Ordering (Dec '06) Feb 27 Al Bion 73
Missing purse Feb 27 Thanx 3
See all Fort Wayne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Wayne Forum Now

Fort Wayne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Wayne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Fort Wayne, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,156 • Total comments across all topics: 279,675,385

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC