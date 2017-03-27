Web Industries Introduces 8-Color Printing At Fort Wayne Facility
Featuring state-of-the-art quality control and defect detection equipment, these 64" wide printing assets join the company's existing high-speed, wide-width converting capabilities to offer large format spooling, large outside diameter slitting, and wide-web multi-color printing services under one roof. With the addition of these presses, consumer packaged goods companies will benefit from Web's capability to provide visually appealing graphics with the assurance of defect-free products.
