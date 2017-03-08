Warsaw Man Arrested by City Police
Friday morning about 10:30 Plymouth Police Officer John Weir stopped a vehicle at US 30 and Queen Road for having expired license plates. It was determined that the driver, 24 year old Nasser Alyami of Fort Wayne was Driving While Suspended and only had an Indiana ID card and no license.
