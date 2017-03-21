Volunteers Needed to Keep Fort Wayne Beautiful
Due to the storms, and heavy winds that have moved through our area, there is more trash and debris than normal polluting roadways, ditches, and neighborhoods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFFT-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do Seat belts really safe lives (Jan '07)
|23 hr
|GenerationX
|29
|Wonder bar
|Mon
|Jake
|1
|Donald Trump Liar (May '16)
|Mar 19
|ardith
|8
|Tiffany Clark, Superior Auto
|Mar 17
|Coworker
|2
|Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l...
|Mar 13
|FDG
|2
|Goshen Ladies... pay to play
|Mar 8
|Need it
|1
|pony town in huntertown (Aug '08)
|Mar 1
|Kelly
|10
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC