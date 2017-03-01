Visa troubles halt visit by Chinese o...

Visa troubles halt visit by Chinese opera

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Journal Gazette

The opera's time in the city, spearheaded by Fort Wayne Sister Cities, was to include performances March 18 at FAME, March 19 at Embassy Theatre and the following week at schools in Allen County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Wayne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
pony town in huntertown (Aug '08) Wed Kelly 10
News Teen Accused Of Nude Drive-Thru Ordering (Dec '06) Feb 27 Al Bion 73
Missing purse Feb 27 Thanx 3
bingo Feb 22 GenerationX 2
Kristina Matice Feb 21 Jared Goff 1
Horny Feb 21 Horny 2
Kathy Wall (May '15) Feb 11 Red 6
See all Fort Wayne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Wayne Forum Now

Fort Wayne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Wayne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. NASA
  5. Iraq
 

Fort Wayne, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,707 • Total comments across all topics: 279,264,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC