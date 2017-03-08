Troubled bar may soon be torn down
A Fort Wayne business has stepped in to clean up the site of a troubled East Central neighborhood bar where three men were shot to death in September.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goshen Ladies... pay to play
|16 hr
|Need it
|1
|Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l...
|Mar 3
|Awesome News
|1
|pony town in huntertown (Aug '08)
|Mar 1
|Kelly
|10
|Teen Accused Of Nude Drive-Thru Ordering (Dec '06)
|Feb 27
|Al Bion
|73
|Missing purse
|Feb 27
|Thanx
|3
|bingo
|Feb 22
|GenerationX
|2
|Kristina Matice
|Feb 21
|Jared Goff
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC