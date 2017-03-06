Triple homicide suspect sentenced to 190 years behind bars
Two trials were needed to reach this stage, but 20 year old Artavius Richards was sentenced to 190 years behind bars on Monday for his role in a February 2016 triple homicide in Fort Wayne. "It's hard to put into words how happy and relieved we are that justice was done for this family," says prosecutor Steven Godfrey.
