Triple homicide suspect sentenced to 190 years behind bars

10 hrs ago Read more: WFFT-TV Fort Wayne

Two trials were needed to reach this stage, but 20 year old Artavius Richards was sentenced to 190 years behind bars on Monday for his role in a February 2016 triple homicide in Fort Wayne. "It's hard to put into words how happy and relieved we are that justice was done for this family," says prosecutor Steven Godfrey.

