TRAA paramedics spot smoke, rescue 6 from burning house
A pair of eagle-eyed TRAA paramedics spotted smoke coming from a house on West Rudisill Boulevard early Thursday morning. The duo were riding in their ambulance headed to their post when they thought they saw fog.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pony town in huntertown (Aug '08)
|Wed
|Kelly
|10
|Teen Accused Of Nude Drive-Thru Ordering (Dec '06)
|Feb 27
|Al Bion
|73
|Missing purse
|Feb 27
|Thanx
|3
|bingo
|Feb 22
|GenerationX
|2
|Kristina Matice
|Feb 21
|Jared Goff
|1
|Horny
|Feb 21
|Horny
|2
|Kathy Wall (May '15)
|Feb 11
|Red
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC