Town's lone bank closes, citing decline in local foot traffic
The only bank in Shirley will shutter its doors this summer after more than 60 years serving area residents at its Main Street location. The Shirley branch of Ft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l...
|22 hr
|FDG
|2
|Tiffany Clark, Superior Auto
|Mar 9
|FWayne4044
|1
|Goshen Ladies... pay to play
|Mar 8
|Need it
|1
|pony town in huntertown (Aug '08)
|Mar 1
|Kelly
|10
|Teen Accused Of Nude Drive-Thru Ordering (Dec '06)
|Feb 27
|Al Bion
|73
|Missing purse
|Feb 27
|Thanx
|3
|bingo
|Feb 22
|GenerationX
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC