Supporters of running Indiana State Fair train face obstacle
The operators of the suspended Indiana State Fair train have devised a plan for expanded service that would feature year-round trains rolling between suburban Noblesville and downtown Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Star reports the plan by rail enthusiasts at the Indiana Transportation Museum comes as elected officials in Hamilton County prepare to convert the Nickel Plate railroad, which had carried the fair train for 30 years, into a greenway trail.
