Supporters gather to a March 4 Trumpa amidst counter-protest
Amidst a counter-protest, supporters of President Donald Trump gathered outside the Allen County Courthouse Saturday afternoon to hold a rally. Around 20 people stood in solidarity to deliver a pro-Trump message, many of them holding flags and signs and wearing Trump gear.
