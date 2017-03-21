Staying safe on the roads this spring
Bike experts says it's important for riders to wear proper gear and equally as important for motorists to be aware of their surroundings. As more bicyclists are expected to hit the roads, James Holm with Summit City Bicycles and Fitness says in addition to wearing a proper fitting helmet, visible attire is key to staying safe.
