Shea returns from AHL, Schaafma activated by Komets
As announced in an earlier release, defenseman Bobby Shea has returned to Fort Wayne from an AHL call-up to Rochester and the Komets have added rookie defenseman Ryan Lowney. Also, the Komets have placed defenseman Dan Milan on injured reserve and center Jamie Schaafsma has been activated from the IR.
