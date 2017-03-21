Schrader plans to run for Congress in '18
Perennial congressional candidate Tommy Schrader said Monday he intends to run again next year for the northeast Indiana seat in the U.S. House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do Seat belts really safe lives (Jan '07)
|3 hr
|GenerationX
|29
|Wonder bar
|18 hr
|Jake
|1
|Donald Trump Liar (May '16)
|Sun
|ardith
|8
|Tiffany Clark, Superior Auto
|Mar 17
|Coworker
|2
|Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l...
|Mar 13
|FDG
|2
|Goshen Ladies... pay to play
|Mar 8
|Need it
|1
|pony town in huntertown (Aug '08)
|Mar 1
|Kelly
|10
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC