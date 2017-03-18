Police pursuit ends with crash into c...

Police pursuit ends with crash into creek

A pickup truck being pursued by Fort Wayne police crashed into the creek at West State Boulevard and Westbrook Drive. Firefighters were called to the crash to help get the driver out of the truck.

