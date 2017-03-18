Police pursuit ends with crash into creek
A pickup truck being pursued by Fort Wayne police crashed into the creek at West State Boulevard and Westbrook Drive. Firefighters were called to the crash to help get the driver out of the truck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiffany Clark, Superior Auto
|Fri
|Coworker
|2
|Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l...
|Mar 13
|FDG
|2
|Goshen Ladies... pay to play
|Mar 8
|Need it
|1
|pony town in huntertown (Aug '08)
|Mar 1
|Kelly
|10
|Teen Accused Of Nude Drive-Thru Ordering (Dec '06)
|Feb 27
|Al Bion
|73
|Missing purse
|Feb 27
|Thanx
|3
|bingo
|Feb 22
|GenerationX
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC